North Carolina police say suspects in 2016 murder both dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the suspects wanted in a 2016 murder are both dead.

A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Friday said 23-year-old Ferguson Laurent and 22-year-old Anthony Eugene Gill were being sought in the shooting death of 21-year-old Adrian Potts.

At the time, investigators said officers called to an apartment on June 11, 2016, found Potts suffering from gunshot wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said three others at the apartment were shot and wounded.

According to police, a combination of the investigation and evidence showed Laurent was killed in Salisbury in November 2016 and Gill was also killed in Salisbury in July 2017.