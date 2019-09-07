North Las Vegas police: Woman found fatally shot in vehicle

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — North Las Vegas police say a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside her vehicle at a park after she was reported missing.

Police say the woman was found Friday night in her parked vehicle after investigators tracked her cellphone to the park.

Police didn't immediately release her identity or suspect information but said investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.