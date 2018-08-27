North Mankato police officers cleared in stun gun death

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — An investigation has concluded that North Mankato police officers were justified in using stun guns on a man who later died.

Officers on Feb. 6 responded to a report of a man who had taken multiple prescription medications and was acting aggressively. Authorities say officers used stun guns to subdue 39-year-old Aaron Rasmussen when he ignored commands and advanced toward them.

Rasmussen died several days later. An autopsy listed the cause of death as complications from an irregular heartbeat.

The Free Press reports the Washington County Attorney's Office reviewed the officers' actions and deemed them appropriate and justified.

