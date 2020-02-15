North Mississippi woman kidnapped after offering ride to man

BATESVILLE, Miss (AP) — A man has been arrested after authorities say he kidnapped a north Mississippi woman who offered him a ride.

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps tells local news outlets the woman was kidnapped late Thursday after spotting a man with a broken-down car. The man forced the woman to drive around for about six hours before they stopped at a Batesville gas station. The woman entered the store and asked employees to call police.

The unnamed man then fled in the woman's car, with officers chasing him until he wrecked. He ran away, but was arrested when an officer pulled over a car that had repeatedly driven past the area and found him inside. Sherrill Taylor, who works at the gas station where the man was finally caught Friday morning, told WREG-TV that about 15 officers were in the store's parking lot when he was arrested.

The kidnapping victim identified the man and he was jailed. No charges have been announced.