North Pole man sentenced to 90 years for killing 4-year-old

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 31-year-old North Pole man convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 4-year-old son has been sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Christopher Sadowski was sentenced Monday.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports a jury in December deliberated just three hours before convicting Sadowski of killing Christopher Sadowski Jr.

The boy was found dead at home in May 2015. He was covered in bruises and had severe burns on his face and neck.

The state medical examiner determined the boy died of blunt force injuries and burns.

Sadowski testified his son was a clumsy and often injured himself and that an accidental shower scalding caused the burns.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail said Sadowski deliberately poured scalding water on his son to cover bruising he had caused.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com