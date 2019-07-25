North Vegas assistant police chief resigns after DUI arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The North Las Vegas assistant police chief who was arrested last weekend on drunken driving and other charges while off-duty has resigned.

Police Chief Pamela Ojeda says Clinton Ryan turned in his badge Wednesday, three days after he was stopped by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers while driving a pickup truck towing a trailer with a horse inside.

The highway patrol released dashboard and body-worn camera video of Ryan getting out of a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup and trailer seen weaving on a Las Vegas-area freeway about 6 p.m. Sunday.

The 44-year-old Ryan tells a trooper he was driving home from Kingman, Arizona, and that he'd consumed three or four beers.

Ryan faces charges of driving under the influence, open container in a vehicle and failing to maintain a travel lane.