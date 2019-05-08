North Vegas woman, 20, held on arson, attempt murder charges

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old North Las Vegas woman faces arson and attempted murder charges after a fire that forced her parents to flee their apartment.

North Las Vegas Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said in a statement Wednesday that Antanisha Tyresha Ellis was arrested Monday after firefighters doused a mattress fire at the apartment on East Nelson Avenue.

The statement says no one was injured and neighboring apartments weren't damaged.

Jail records show that Ellis was being held without bail pending an initial appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court. It was not immediately clear if she has a lawyer.

Fire investigators allege Ellis set the fire because she was upset with her parents.

Calhoun says the attempted murder charge stems from the parents' ages. The statement calls them elderly.