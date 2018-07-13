Idaho man found dead in lake died of Benadryl overdose

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A man whose body was pulled from a northern Idaho lake after disappearing during a boating outing with his wife died of an overdose of Benadryl, authorities say.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office in recently released court documents says 68-year-old Larry Isenberg had lethal levels of the drug in his body that was pulled from Lake Coeur d'Alene in March.

The office said "there were no visible signs of a stroke and no evidence of drowning."

His wife, 64-year-old Lori Isenberg, told investigators he fell out of the boat in February. Lori Isenberg is charged with embezzling $500,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, which helps low- to moderate-income people buy homes. Isenberg was the organization's director. She pleaded not guilty earlier this year and posted $75,000 bond. Isenberg also recently signed her homes over to her sister.

The embezzling accusations became known about the same time her husband disappeared into the lake.

Lori Isenberg didn't show up for a June court appearance on the embezzling charge, and her whereabouts are unknown. A $500,000 arrest warrant has been issued.

Police have expanded their investigation into Larry Isenberg's death to include family members, but no charges have been filed.

Court documents say the couple may have had marital problems before Larry Isenberg's death. Investigators also say that handwritten changes made to Larry Isenberg's will divided his estate so that Lori Isenberg's children got 80 percent.

Court documents also say that one of Larry Isenberg's friends became suspicious after receiving a text message from him the morning he was reported to have drowned. The friend told authorities that the text contradicted what the two men spoke about a few days earlier and included an emoji, something Larry Isenberg never used.

Investigators examined phones belonging to the couple and concluded that "Larry never used emojis in contrast to Lori's regular use of emojis."