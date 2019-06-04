https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Not-guilty-plea-from-retired-priest-in-sexual-13932763.php
Not guilty plea from retired priest in sexual assault case
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — The attorney for a 94-year-old retired priest has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to a sexual assault charge in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Monsignor Bernard McGarty did not appear in court Monday for his hearing on fourth-degree sexual assault.
WXOW-TV reports that in the criminal complaint, the alleged victim told investigators that McGarty approached her as she sat on a bench outside the main La Crosse library on May 11. She said she told him she was homeless and he handed her $20.
The complaint says that McGarty took her arm and placed it in his lap with clear sexual intentions.
McGarty is currently free on a signature bond.
