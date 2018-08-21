Not guilty pleas enter in Mandan shooting

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges resulting from a shooting in Mandan.

Twenty-five-year-old Ryan Azure entered the pleas Monday to aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and other counts. Azure is accused of shooting Melvin Jeanotte July 2 in Mandan. Jeanotte survived the shooting.

The Bismarck Tribune reports authorities say Azure fled from police at a traffic stop days after the shooting, crashed his vehicle and was arrested after fleeing on foot.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com