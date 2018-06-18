Nurse practitioner pleads guilty in pharmacy fraud case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A nurse practitioner awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to defrauding a federal health insurer at a Mississippi clinic.

Susan Perry of Grand Bay, Alabama, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in federal court in Hattiesburg. U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett scheduled her sentencing Sept. 20.

Perry worked at a Biloxi clinic. She was indicted last year on 13 counts including wire fraud, improperly prescribing drugs and lying to investigators.

She admitted in court to prescribing unneeded medications handmade by a Hattiesburg compounding pharmacy. Those prescriptions cost a federal military health insurer nearly $1.4 million from January 2014 until April 2015.

Perry's plea is part of a larger investigation into multiple pharmacies that officials say bilked more than $400 million from insurers.