Nursing assistant accused of covering patient's mouth

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have charged a nursing assistant with simple assault, accused of covering the mouth of a 92-year-old patient at a nursing center.

Eighteen-year-old Samantha Siegel, of Portsmouth, turned herself in at the Dover police station Monday night.

Police say on July 8 she "knowingly caused unprivileged physical contact" with the female patient at St. Ann's Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Siegel was employed by St. Ann's as a licensed nursing assistant at the time.

Siegel was released on $500 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dover on Oct. 15. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer; a message was left at a phone number.