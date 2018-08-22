Officer arraigned in death of teen, hearing scheduled





Carmen Ashley, great aunt of Antwon Rose Jr. talks with reporters outside of the courthouse following a hearing for East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 shooting death of Rose, an unarmed teenager, as he fled a traffic stop.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania police officer has been formally arraigned on a homicide charge in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager who was fleeing a traffic stop.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld did not appear in court Wednesday for the arraignment. He is scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial hearing Sept. 11, when his attorney had previously said he will argue the shooting was justified.

Rosfeld is charged in the June 19 death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. after pulling over the car he was riding in. Rosfeld suspected the car was connected to a drive-by shooting in a nearby town.

Rose's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Rosfeld and East Pittsburgh. Rose's great aunt was outside the courthouse Wednesday saying the family demands justice.

This story has been corrected to show Rosfeld's pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11, not Sept. 7.