Officer shoots 74-year-old man in northwestern Indiana

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northwestern Indiana officer shot and wounded a 74-year-old man who came out of his home and raised a handgun toward the officer.

Authorities say the man called 911 on Friday, requested medical attention at the home in the southern Lake County town of Cedar Lake and hung up.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a Cedar Lake officer who arrived at the house ordered the man to drop the gun several times and fired in order to protect himself and neighborhood residents.

Cedar Lake Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham says the man gave no details to the 911 operator why he wanted medical help.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, but information about his condition wasn't released.

No police officers were injured.