Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in North Carolina

TARBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say an officer shot and killed a burglary suspect.

Tarboro Police Chief Jesse Webb tells news outlets that officers responding to a burglary at a home Tuesday night confronted the suspect near the back door. Police said in a release that an officer fired a gun after "a brief encounter" with the suspect. Police aren't saying whether the suspect had a weapon.

The officer's identity hasn't been released, and the suspect's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation. More details haven't been released.

Tarboro is in northeastern North Carolina, near Rocky Mount.