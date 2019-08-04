Officer shoots man who pulls knife during kidnapping arrest

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a kidnapping suspect who pulled two knives from his pockets during his arrest in a suburban Atlanta grocery store parking lot.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said two Braselton police officers were trying to take 25-year-old Aigon Wallace into custody Saturday on warrants for kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.

Miles says one officer tackled Wallace and the other shot the suspect after he pulled out the knives.

The arrest happened in the parking lot of the Kroger in Loganville, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Braselton. Miles says the officers were following leads in their kidnapping investigation.

The GBI is investigating the shooting and will turn its findings over to prosecutors to determine if it was justified.