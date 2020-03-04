Officer shot, suspect dead after northern Idaho standoff

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a northern Idaho police officer was shot and wounded and the suspect is dead after a standoff in Kootenai County Tuesday night.

Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger said Post Falls police officers were serving a misdemeanor warrant at a home when the man inside fired shots at them, wounding one officer below his bulletproof vest. The officer, whose name was not released, was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and tactical police teams negotiated with him into the night on Tuesday. At some point, the suspect died. Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name nor his manner of death.