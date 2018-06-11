Officer slated for trial in off-duty fatal crash

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A northwestern Pennsylvania police officer charged in an off-duty crash that killed another driver is scheduled to go on trial this week.

The Erie Times-News reports that 47-year-old Erie officer Cheryl Frey faces charges including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence in the February 2017 crash that killed 57-year-old Wade Schulze.

Investigators say Frey's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when she crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Schulze's vehicle and killing him.

Frey had pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors but withdrew the plea earlier this year. Her lawyer says she believes the other driver played a significant role in the crash. Frey has been suspended without pay from the Erie Bureau of Police.

___

