Officer who resigned after shooting man arrested after fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say an ex-police officer who resigned after shooting a man who fled a 2018 traffic stop has been arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Court documents show former Memphis officer Jamarcus Jeames is charged with assault, public intoxication and DUI after fighting another man at a gas station early Wednesday.

Police said the 27-year-old Jeames attempted to flee before his arrest. Police said the man Jeames fought was bleeding from the forehead when officers arrived.

Investigators say that in September 2018 James shot Martavious Banks after Banks ran from a traffic stop. Banks survived.

Police said Jeames did not have his body camera activated as required by department policy. Jeames resigned but wasn't charged in Banks' shooting.

Court records don't show if Jeames has a lawyer.