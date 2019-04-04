Officers fatally shoot man who threatened them in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officers in western Michigan have fatally shot a man who threatened them during an attempted arrest.

Michigan State Police Inspector Dale Hinz says a 37-year-old parole absconder was shot Thursday morning at a home outside Kalamazoo after he threatened officers, saying he had a weapon. Hinz said in a news release that preliminary information indicates several officers fired shots at the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.

Hinz says officers have been looking for the man for several days. He says the officers trying to arrest the man were with the Michigan State Police, Battle Creek Police, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hinz declined to comment on whether the man had a gun. No officers were injured.