Officers investigating deadly Seattle neighborhood shooting
Updated 3:56 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
According to law enforcement officials, police officers responded early Sunday morning to a report of a shooting in the Ballard neighborhood.
Officers say they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers performed CPR, but the man — whose name has not been released — died on the way to the hospital.
Officials are investigating the incident.
