Official: Arson caused fire that destroyed store, warehouse

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (AP) — A fire that destroyed two northeast Mississippi businesses last month has been ruled an arson.

The state fire marshal's office tells WTVA-TV that the June 26 blaze which destroyed a furniture store and a warehouse for refrigeration equipment was deliberately set.

The massive structure included Thomas Wholesale Furniture and a warehouse for Master-Bilt refrigerated cabinets.

The furniture store is operating a West Point location, while Standex Refrigerated Solutions restarted production at its Master-Bilt division quickly despite the loss of cabinets.

The fire remains under investigation.

