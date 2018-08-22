Official: Jailed, beaten Ugandan pop star in 'a lot of pain'

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The deputy speaker of Uganda's parliament says a detained pop star and opposition lawmaker "is in a lot of pain" after suffering "severe beating" in detention.

Jacob Oulanyah told reporters Wednesday that Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, whose stage name is Bobi Wine, is in a "humous" mood despite his condition.

The military released a video of Ssentamu smiling during Oulanyah's visit. Ssentamu has not been seen in public since Aug. 13.

Security forces in recent days have violently put down street protests by Ugandans demanding the release of Ssentamu, who is charged with illegal possession of firearms.

He was arrested along with four other opposition lawmakers, three of whom face treason charges. A fifth lawmaker has been hospitalized with injures he allegedly sustained during detention.

The government denies allegations of torture.