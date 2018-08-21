Official testifies about arrests of married immigrants

BOSTON (AP) — Two immigrants facing deportation and a federal immigration official have testified in a class action lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's policy of arresting immigrants as they apply to become legal residents through marriage.

Lilian Calderon, of Rhode Island, and Lucimar de Souza, of Massachusetts, spoke Tuesday in Boston federal court about the impact of their arrests after attending required government interviews.

The two were released after the American Civil Liberties Union sued.

The Providence Journal reports Rebecca Adducci, head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Boston office, testified she wasn't aware immigrants like Calderon and de Souza could seek a exemption to remain in the country while seeking legal status.

Judge Mark Wolf is expected to decide later on the federal government's request to have the case dismissed and other motions.