Officials ID teen girl killed by stray shots in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a teenage girl who was killed by stray bullets when two shooters opened fire on someone running across a Philadelphia street.

City police believe 17-year-old Sandrea Williams and two teenage boys wounded in the shooting were all innocent bystanders.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, shortly after Williams and a 17-year-old boy were dropped off in front of a home.

Authorities say the shooters fired at least 22 shots, hitting Williams in the neck and back. She died a short time later at a hospital.

The boy with her and a 15-year-old boy were both hit in the leg. They remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition.

Authorities say a motive for the shooting and who the intended target was remain under investigation.