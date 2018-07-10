Officials identify 2 women found dead as mother and daughter

VENTNOR, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the two women who were found dead in a New Jersey condo are mother and daughter.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has identified the women as 87-year-old Elaine Rosen and her 67-year-old daughter Michelle Gordon.

Prosecutors say the two women were found Sunday morning inside the Vassar Square Condominiums in Ventnor.

Police ruled their deaths as homicides and say the women died from blunt force trauma. Autopsies on the victims are scheduled for Tuesday.

Officials have said the deaths are believed to be an "isolated incident," and there is no apparent danger to the public. But prosecutors have declined further comment.

Rosen's son, Richard, told The Press of Atlantic City that he discovered the bodies.

The 50-year-old New York man said he made a weekend trip to Atlantic City. When he couldn't reach his mother or sister on Sunday, he went to the condo but got no answer, so he got a security guard to let him into the apartment.

"I was shocked they were both dead on the floor," Rosen told the newspaper.