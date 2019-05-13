Officials identify victim of Butte hit-and-run death

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Butte-Silver Bow County coroner's office has released the name of a motorcycle rider who died in a hit-and-run crash last week.

The Montana Standard reports 41-year-old Benjamin Harrison of Butte was hit by a car and killed at about 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspected driver, 41-year-old Marcus Sepulveda of Butte, was found dead late Friday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a tent at a campground near Deer Lodge.

Sheriff Ed Lester says Butte law enforcement and the Montana Highway Patrol are working on a 3-D reconstruction of the collision in an attempt to determine what happened.

Lester said surveillance video indicated both vehicles were traveling faster than expected, but their exact speed couldn't be determined. He said Monday there's nothing to indicate the two men knew each other.

