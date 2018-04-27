Officials release names in officer-involved shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Officials in eastern Iowa have released the names of a suspect and bailiff involved in a courthouse shooting.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Friday in a written statement that Story County Courthouse bailiff Timothy Hutcheson fired a shot from his service weapon as he, another bailiff and a Davenport police officer tried to subdue 29-year-old Adam Demarcus Lafrentz.

Investigators say the officers were responding to a report of a disturbance outside the courthouse when they encountered Lafrentz carrying a blunt object. Officials say Hutcheson fired his gun as the other bailiff used a stun gun on Lafrentz that seemingly had no effect on him.

No one was hit by the gunshot, and Lafrentz was taken into custody. Hutcheson remains on administrative leave.