Officials say inmate died after fight with another inmate
Updated 11:27 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials say investigators are looking into the death of a Georgia inmate who died after a fight with another inmate.
The Department of Corrections said in a news release Monday that inmate Joseph Pagen was pronounced dead by a coroner around 3 a.m. Monday at Valdosta State Prison. The department says investigators believe Pagen died from injuries suffered in a fight with another inmate.
Pagen had been sentenced to prison in 2012 on charges in Baldwin County of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, robbery by force and burglary.
