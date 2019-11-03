Ogden police: Suspected carjacker is killed in head-on crash

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police in Ogden say a suspected carjacker is dead following a head-on crash.

Officers were dispatched to the Newgate Mall around 9 p.m. Friday after a report of a robbery.

Police say a man walked up to a woman sitting in her vehicle and demanded she leave the car and give him the keys.

The man drove away in the stolen vehicle, then later stopped at a gas station and stole a pack of cigarettes.

He then drove from the scene at high speeds before suddenly veering into oncoming traffic and colliding head-on with a van.

Police say the suspected carjacker was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name hasn't been released yet.

The driver of the van was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.