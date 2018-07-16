Ogden police probing 2nd 'suspicious' body found in 2 days

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Police in Utah are investigating what an official called a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in Ogden.

Ogden police Lt. Clint Christensen tells the Standard-Examiner that officers were called after the body was found near the intersection of 26th Street and Monroe Boulevard.

Christensen declined to immediately disclose details about the person or the death.

The body was the second found in Ogden in two days, after police were called Sunday afternoon to investigate the discovery of a woman's body in a canal near the Business Depot Ogden.

Police said that woman's death also was suspicious.

