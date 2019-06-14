Ohio man gets 48 years to life for killing, dismembering ex

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 48 years to life in prison for the killing and dismemberment of his former girlfriend, whose remains were found in a freezer.

Thirty-three-year-old Arturo Novoa previously pleaded guilty to murder, corpse abuse and other charges in slaying of 28-year-old Shannon Graves.

Messages seeking comment were left with Novoa's attorneys after he was sentenced Friday in county court in Youngstown.

Graves' limbs were found in July 2017 in a freezer at a property in nearby Campbell (CAM'-uhl). The Vindicator newspaper reports that authorities believe Novoa dissolved some of the woman's remains in acid.

WKBN-TV reports Graves' family attended court Friday for the sentencing.