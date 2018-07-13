Ohio officer pleads not guilty to soliciting sex from minor

NORTHGATE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer charged with soliciting sex from a teenager has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities say Colerain Township police officer Robert Brinkman was released Friday with an ankle monitor after being indicted Thursday on a felony charge of importuning and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child. The indictment says the teen was between 13 and 15 years old. Authorities haven't provided any additional details.

The 31-year-old Brinkman was hired by Colerain Township in 2013 as a K9 handler. The department issued a statement Thursday saying Brinkman has been suspended while the department conducts an internal investigation. Department officials declined to comment further.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday for both Brinkman and his attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 1.