Officer shot several times in standoff, suspect also shot

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities near Cleveland say a police officer shot during a standoff was hit several times and is in critical condition.

Police say Amherst patrolman Eugene "JR" Ptacek was shot Thursday night when authorities tried to enter a man's house after he refused to come out for several hours or talk with negotiators.

Ptacek was flown to a Cleveland hospital where he underwent surgery. Amherst's police chief says Ptacek is a 17-year veteran of the department.

Police say the suspect also was shot and eventually surrendered.

He was treated at a hospital and is being held in jail. He has not yet been charged in the standoff.

Sheffield Lake Police Chief Tony Campo says authorities went to the house Thursday to serve a felony arrest warrant.

