Ohio prison inmate charged with mailing threatening letters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio inmate has been charged in federal court with mailing more than a dozen threatening letters he claimed contained anthrax or fentanyl but proved to be harmless powder.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus said Friday 35-year-old Sean Heisa has been indicted on two counts of making false information or hoaxes and 13 counts of mailing threatening communications. Prosecutors say the letters were sent between July 2017 and July 2018 to city, court and prison officials, two Ohio newspapers and then Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

Some of letters threatened the use of explosive devices.

Heisa is incarcerated at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville where he's serving sentences for numerous convictions from four different counties.

A message seeking comment was left Saturday with Heisa's public defender