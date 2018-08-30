Oklahoma City Archdiocese to review child sex abuse reports

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to soon release two reports disclosing all credible allegations of child sex abuse by priests who were part of the local archdiocese.

The Oklahoman reports that the Archdiocesan Review Board on Wednesday approved the plan by Archbishop Paul Coakley and Chancellor Michael Scaperlanda. The board is part of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

Coakley says the first report will include a review of files from 1960 to 2018 and should be completed in 10 to 12 weeks. A second report will be issued later and include a review of files before 1960.

The announcement comes after a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report found that about 300 Catholic priests abused at least 1,000 children over the past 70 years.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com