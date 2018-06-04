Omaha Police say bystander died in shooting between 2 gangs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police say the 20-year-old woman who died in a weekend shooting was an innocent bystander caught between two rival gangs that opened fire.

Six other people were also wounded in the shooting late Saturday that killed Jasmine Harris in downtown Omaha's Old Market area. No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says the shooting is part of a recent surge in gun violence his department is battling.

Schmaderer says 21 shootings were reported in May in Omaha. That followed four shootings in April and 3 in March.

Additional officers have been added to the police department's gang unit and more officers will be stationed downtown throughout the upcoming College World Series.