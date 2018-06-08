Omaha man sentenced to more than 5 years for bank robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for carrying out three bank robberies.

U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly announced Friday that 25-year-old Wayne Rolling was sentenced Monday to 64 months in prison. Rolling also was ordered placed on supervised release for three years following his prison term and ordered to make restitution to the banks.

Prosecutors say that in the span of a week in November, Rolling robbed three banks in Omaha: two SAC Federal Credit Union locations and a First National Bank of Omaha branch, all located in separate Hy-Vee stores.

Officials say Rolling was unarmed, but presented demand notes to the tellers demanding cash.