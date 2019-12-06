Omaha police: Man concealed body of mother dead since July

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police arrested a man Thursday on charges that he concealed the death of his mother, whose body was found in a bedroom months after her death.

Police arrested Shawn P. Snoza, 47, on a misdemeanor charge of concealing the death of another person after going to a house to inquire about his mother, Geraldine Snoza, 76.

Police said he initially told officers his mother wasn't home but later acknowledged she'd been dead inside the house since early July. Her body was found on the floor in a back bedroom, severely decomposed.

Officers went to the home after being contacted by a bank employee who had been trying to reach Geraldine Snoza about a loan that had matured.

When asked why he hadn't reported the death to police, Snoza told officers he “didn't want to deal with it.”

Snoza was held at the Douglas County jail.