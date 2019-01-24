https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Omaha-woman-charged-after-pit-bull-left-to-starve-13559873.php
Omaha woman charged after pit bull left to starve in kennel
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman accused of letting a dog starved to death in a kennel inside her apartment has been charged with felony animal cruelty.
The Nebraska Humane Society says in a news release that that the Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested 25-year-old Ayeshea Colbenson on Wednesday in Omaha.
Officials say the pit bull carcass was seized Jan. 1 by animal control officers from Colbenson's home after she called the Humane Society to report her dog had died. A necropsy showed it had starved.
Authorities say that when she was arrested, Colbenson already had obtained another pit bull, which was found along with a cat in her apartment. Both animals are being held by the Nebraska Humane Society.
