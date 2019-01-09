Oregon fisherman sentenced in sex abuse of woman

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon fisherman has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sexually abusing a woman in 2015.

The Daily Astorian reports 66-year-old Dennis Lee Sturgell was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him in November on counts of sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.

Authorities say Sturgell met the woman at a Warrenton bar, and he later drove her to his property in Naselle, Washington.

Jurors found that the woman did not or was unable to give consent.

The victim gave a statement at the court hearing, telling Sturgell she will pray for him but "some things only God can forgive."

Sturgell denied the allegations, telling the court that "just because it comes out of people's mouths doesn't mean that's the truth."

