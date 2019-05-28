Oregon man arraigned in disappearance of woman, young son

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man arrested Friday in Portland following the disappearance of a Salem woman and their 3-year-old son has been arraigned and will be held without bail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 52-year-old Michael Wolfe appeared in court Tuesday and will remain in the Yamhill County Jail.

Neither Karissa Fretwell nor William has been found, but authorities believe they have probable cause to charge Wolfe with kidnapping and aggravated murder.

A probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday indicates Fretwell and Wolfe were together around the time Fretwell and William disappeared May 13.

The affidavit says Wolfe told police he didn't have any recent contact with them and didn't know where they were.

Documents show Wolfe had recently been ordered to pay over $900 a month in child support and that a babysitter told investigators that Wolfe and his wife had threatened to take custody of the boy.

