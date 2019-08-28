Oregon man sentenced for masturbating on bus near young girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison after touching himself on a bus in front of a young girl.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 57-year-old David William Besthoff was sentenced to 20 months after masturbating in front of an 11-year-old girl May 30.

Authorities say the girl was riding a TriMet bus to ice skating practice at the Lloyd Center mall in Portland.

Authorities say she returned home on a different bus without practicing after encountering the man.

Officials say Besthoff was originally sentenced to 45 days in jail and sex offender treatment after pleading guilty to similar charges last year, but the judge added to the sentence.

Officials say Besthoff has been convicted five times of public indecency in the past 19 years.