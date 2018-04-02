Oregon woman accused of attacking dad with car, pepper spray

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deputies arrested a Bend woman accused of striking her father with a car.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office tells KTVZ that 28-year-old Emmy Gilbert called emergency dispatchers Sunday to report what happened. The father, Paul Gilbert, got on the phone a short time later and said he had moderate injuries.

The sheriff's office says the father was waiting for his daughter in a driveway when she crashed into him.

The force threw Paul Gilbert onto the car's hood and windshield, and the vehicle plowed into a fence.

Paul Gilbert got off the vehicle and made it to the front porch, where his daughter sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. She then followed him into the house, spraying him again.

Emmy Gilbert was booked into jail on charges of assault, unlawful use of pepper spray and other crimes.

Her father didn't go to a hospital.

This story has been corrected to show suspect's name is Emmy, not Emily as initially reported by sheriff.

Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/