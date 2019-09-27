Oskaloosa mother pleads guilty in toddler daughter's death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — An Oskaloosa woman has pleaded guilty in the 2014 death of her 17-month-old daughter.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that Alicia Ritenour pleaded guilty Thursday to child endangerment causing death. KCCI says she received a sentence of 50 years in prison with credit for time served.

Ritenour was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2014, but a judge set aside her conviction in December and ordered a new trial after agreeing with her that her trial attorney had been ineffective.

Police went to Ritenour's Oskaloosa apartment in January 2014 following a 911 call and found 17-month-old Ava Ritenour dead. An autopsy showed she died of head trauma.

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com