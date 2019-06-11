Pakistan's former president questioned in anti-graft probe

Former Pakistani president and leader of Pakistan People's party, Asif Ali Zardari, center, leaves the High Court building with his daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 10, 2019. A Pakistani court has rejected a request by Zardari and his sister for an extension of their bail that would allow them to remain free despite facing a multimillion-dollar money laundering case.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has handed over the country's former president to a national anti-graft body for questions regarding a multi-million dollar money laundering case.

Zardari will be held for ten days pending investigation on corruption charges.

Tuesday's court order came a day after Zardari was arrested after the rejection of his and his sister's bail applications. However authorities did not arrest Faryal Talpur; no explanation was given.

Both the former president, currently a member in the lower house of Parliament, and his sister have been accused of holding dozens of bogus bank accounts. They have denied any wrongdoing.

Zardari's opposition Pakistan People's Party says the charges against him are politically motivated. The government denies it was behind the arrest or pressured the independent anti-graft body to act.