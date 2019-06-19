Papillion woman arrested in shooting death of husband

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A 49-year-old Papillion woman has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting her husband.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 49-year-old Anne Valgora was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder, using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence

Papillion police say officers found 55-year-old Steven Douglas Olson, of Omaha, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Valgora's Papillion home with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police have not released details on the circumstances that led to the shooting.

