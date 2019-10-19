Parents guilty of starving 5-year-old daughter to death

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Redmond couple of starving their 5-year-old adopted daughter to death.

The Bulletin reports by unanimous jury verdicts Friday after a weekslong trial, Sacora Horn-Garcia and Estevan Garcia were found guilty of aggravated murder and criminal mistreatment.

Garcia and Horn-Garcia were charged with aggravated murder for the death of Maliyha Hope Garcia.

She weighed 24 pounds at the time of her death.

They both faced two counts each of first-degree criminal mistreatment under the theory they intentionally withheld food and medical care.

Instead of murder, the jury could have opted to convict the couple of manslaughter.

Maliyha was adopted by the couple shortly after the girl was born and tested positive for methamphetamines.

