Party complaint leads police to gunshot victim in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse police say a complaint about a loud party led them to the victim of a deadly shooting. It was the second in two days in the central New York city.

A crowd was leaving the area around a Cortland Avenue home when police arrived around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man in his 20s had been shot in the head. His identity hasn't been released.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hoefler Street. Officers found 24-year-old Lawrence Moore on a front porch, shot in the chest.

Syracuse.com reports independent Mayor Ben Walsh and Police Chief Frank Fowler urged the public Sunday to come forward with any information about the killings.

Another shooting Saturday night on Kenmore Avenue wounded a 36-year-old man.