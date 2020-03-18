Passenger killed, driver charged after car hits utility pole

FAIRVIEW, N.J. (AP) — A single-car crash in northern New Jersey has left a man dead and the driver facing charges, authorities said.

The accident in Fairview occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. when the car struck a utility pole on Broad Street. A male passenger suffered undisclosed injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

It wasn't clear if the driver, identified only as a 26-year-old West New York man, was injured in the crash. he has been charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.